The New England Patriots have scored twice on their first two possessions against the Buffalo Bills, with the second ending in a touchdown to put the team up 10-0.

A Jabrill Peppers interception set New England up on the Buffalo 45-yard line. Seven plays later, Ezekiel Elliott plowed his way into the end zone from two yards out — his second score of the season of the season after he already hit pay dirt against Las Vegas last Sunday.

The score capped a perfect opening stretch for the Patriots, who played perfect complementary football for possibly the first time this season. There is a long way to go, especially against a team as potent as the Bills, but the early signs were encouraging.