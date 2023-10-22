The New England Patriots offense is finally showing some signs of life. After a string of lackluster performances, the unit has scored on three of its first four possessions against the Buffalo Bills and gained a total of 157 yards on only 22 plays.

33 of those yards came courtesy of a Mac Jones pass to Kendrick Bourne. The veteran wideout took a short throw from the quarterback and did not only move the sticks on 1st-and-10, he also ended up gaining 33 yards on the play.

And even though the Patriots were unable to turn that possession into a touchdown, they still managed to get three points out of it: a 24-yard Chad Ryland field goal gave New England a surprising 13-3 lead midway through the second quarter.