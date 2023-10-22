Patriots vs. Bills highlights: Mac Jones throws first touchdown pass since Week 3

Complementary football is the name of the game for the New England Patriots in their Week 7 contest versus the Buffalo Bills. After forcing a defensive stop in 4th-and-2, their offense drove down the field to score a touchdown: the unit marched 66 yards in nine plays, and capped it off with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Mac Jones to Kendrick Bourne.

For the Patriots’ starting quarterback, the scoring pass was his first since Week 3. After throwing five interceptions over the last three games, the former first-round draft pick has now thrown one TD versus no picks against a stout Bills defense.

The touchdown plus an unsuccessful two-point attempt allowed New England to go up 22-10 with 7:36 left in the fourth quarter.