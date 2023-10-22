The New England Patriots played their best football of the season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, and they were awarded with a win: they beat their division rivals 29-25, in dramatic fashion.

After the Bills took a 25-22 lead with under two minutes left, the Patriots marched 75 yards in eight plays to score a touchdown of their own. Mac Jones hit tight end Mike Gesicki from the 1-yard line too put the team up 29-25 with only 12 seconds left on the clock.

The Patriots defense then recovered a fumble on the next drive to seal the deal and improve the team’s record to 2-5 on the season — and 2-1 against the AFC East.