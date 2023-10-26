Patriots owner Robert Kraft releases statement on Lewiston mass shooting

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has released a statement on the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday. The killing spree left 18 people dead.

“The senseless act of violence that unfolded last night in Lewiston, Maine has left all of us across New England in shock and mourning,” the statement reads.

“My heart goes out to the families, friends and loved ones of the victims, who are dealing with unimaginable pain and loss. Let us remember the victims, honor their lives, and continue to fight hate and violence in order to prevent these horrific tragedies.”

The suspected perpetrator of the shooting remains at large as of Thursday morning. An arrest warrant has been issued and he is currently facing eight counts of murder, with the other victims having yet to be identified.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the mass shooting in the town was the 565th of its kind so far in 2023. October 25 was the 298th day of the year.