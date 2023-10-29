No clue how you don’t rule violent contact to the head/neck of a defenseless receiver here. Kind of a textbook case. pic.twitter.com/S14fz76ghC

The New England Patriots had every reason to be angry following an incomplete pass from Mac Jones to wide receiver DeVante Parker in the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins.

The wideout, after all, was hit in the helmet by Dolphins defensive back DeShon Elliott. However, no flag was thrown by the officials.

Parker, meanwhile, was slow to get up and had to leave the field with an apparent head injury. He walked off with members of the New England training staff, headed into the locker room quickly, and was ruled out for the remainder of the game a short while later.

A flag would not have been justifiable for the play, it also would have helped the Patriots’ possession stay alive. However, they instead had to face a 3rd-and-10 that was eventually not picked up on a pass to Parker’s replacement, Jalen Reagor.

New England was down 24-10 at that point in the game.