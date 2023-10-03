Tom Brady reacts to Patriots’ 38-3 loss to the Cowboys

One day after his former team was steamrolled 38-3 by the Dallas Cowboys, Tom Brady was asked about the game and the New England Patriots on his Let’s Go podcast. The 46-year-old did not give a lot of insight into the game itself, but rather the pains of losing in general.

“It’s tough. I mean, losing in the NFL’s tough,” Brady said. “For me watching a lot of football, every loss hurts. And believe me, if you’re part of a loss you don’t care about anyone else’s losses. You just care about your loss. If you win you look around and go, ‘All right, who else lost?’ So, in every building with a loss, it’s tough. It’s tough because you spent all week preparing and it didn’t go the way you wanted. So, it’s just that football is a tough sport. It’s brutally tough.

“And I was in it. So, when I was in it, I didn’t necessarily realize it because I. had a lot of control. I was the one behind the center. I had a very big impact on every single game. I have zero impact on any games [now]. So, I just watch. And it’s a hard thing because some things you just want o pull your hair out and go, ‘What is going on here?’”

Brady went on to explain how he is learning new perspectives watching the games rather than appearing in them, and how hard winning a game in the NFL actually is.