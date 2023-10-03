Robert Kraft: Late Patriots tight end Russ Francis ‘lived his life to the fullest’

Former NFL tight end Russ Francis was killed in a plane crash on Sunday at the age of 70, prompting his former team — the New England Patriots — to release a statement on the tragedy.

“On behalf of the entire New England Patriots organization, we extend our sincerest sympathies to the family of Russ Francis, who tragically passed away yesterday,” the team statement on behalf of owner Robert Kraft reads.

“Russ was a fan favorite throughout his playing career. He was a dynamic player on the field who had an even bigger personality off it. He knew no boundaries, pushed the limits and lived his life to the fullest. Our thoughts are with Russ’s family, friends, teammates and the many Patriots fans who mourn his loss.”

Francis appeared in 94 regular season and playoff games for the Patriots and was voted to the Pro Bowl three times. He later was named a member of the organization’s Team of the 1970s and 35th Anniversary Team.

He also spent time with the San Francisco 49ers.