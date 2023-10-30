Patriots enter Week 9 as home favorites over Commanders

The New England Patriots are coming off another disappointing loss, and at 2-6 are on the verge of losing grip of their season. And yet, they are heading into their Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders as the betting favorites.

The Patriots are currently listed as 3-point favorites against the NFC East team, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under has been set at a straight 40.

Why are the Patriots favored? For starters, their record is only slightly worse than the Commanders’ despite having arguably played a tougher schedule: New England’s opponents this year have a .562 win percentage compared to Washington’s .515

Add the fact that New England will play at home, and you can see why New England is currently the choice to come away with a victory. Home field advantage, after all, is historically worth a three-point difference between two teams.

Kickoff at Gillette Stadium is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.