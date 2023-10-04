NFL mock draft: Patriots select Mac Jones’ replacement in 2024

Mac Jones’ future as the New England Patriots’ starting quarterback remains unclear, but there is still a chance he develops into a viable long-term option. Coming off a career-worst performance against the Dallas Cowboys, however, the speculation about his outlook has reached its loudest volume yet — so much so that new mock drafts already have the Patriots looking for his replacement.

A new mock by Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema, for example, projects the team to a) end up with a top-10 pick when all is said and done, and b) pick up a new quarterback.

8. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: QB BO NIX, OREGON Record: 1-3 Player ADP (via MDS): 21.9 Player Big Board Rank: 25 It feels like the Patriots will be on the hunt for a new quarterback next offseason. If they choose to address the position in the draft, Nix is an option. As a very good dual-threat player, Nix has improved his game dramatically from his Auburn days, with a cumulative 69.3 passing grade under pressure the past two years and an 89.9 passing grade this season.

Nix is an intriguing player who is likely to come off the board on Day 1 next spring. Will he end up in New England, though?

Nothing can be ruled out, but at this point in time it still seems unlikely that the Patriots would make a change at QB. Unless Mac Jones crumbles the rest of the way, showing that his performance against Dallas was not an outlier but rather the start of a troublesome trend, a new passer being brought in to replace him in 2024 would probably be a surprise.