Matthew Judon posted on Instagram, confirming he had surgery today. His message: “I will be back” (via @man_dammn IG) pic.twitter.com/iOyfWn8WXm

New England Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon underwent surgery on his biceps on Wednesday, and shortly after the procedure took to social media to share an update.

“Just got out of surgery,” he said in the short video posted on Instagram. “I will be back — and you n----s gotta pay.”

Judon suffered a lower bicep tendon tear during the Patriots’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. While he is hopeful for a return later this season, his rehabilitation process will decide whether or not that is a realistic goal.

New England’s most productive pass rusher ever since his arrival in 2021, Judon led the team with four sacks at the time of his injury. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in each of his first two seasons with the club.