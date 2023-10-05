New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is in the spotlight following his three-turnover performance against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Among those sharing his opinion on the third-year passer is former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

And the three-time Super Bowl champion is not happy with what he has seen out of Jones.

“This is a quarterback league,” Edelman said during an appearance on The Ryen Rusillo Podcast. “You have to have a quarterback that fits your system to win games. Look at all the good teams. They all have good quarterbacks. And right now, Mac hasn’t been developing at the rate that they want. ...

“Billy O’Brien, I guarantee he’s looking at everything [Josh] McDaniels did, he’s looking at everything that Mac is comfortable with. And he’s still having rookie-type throws.”

While the circumstances did not Jones any favors the first four weeks of the season either, Edelman sees the fault with the former first-round draft pick more than anything else.

“Ultimately, it comes down to Mac Jones,” he continued. “You can put a lot of it on the offensive line — that he doesn’t have time — but you can’t go out and do what he did. That was bad football. You can’t throw late across the field twice in four plays. The first time he got away with it ... You can’t do that.

“You can tell Mac’s a little — he’s feeling it right now, because he’s missing open reads early. He’s tunneled into guys that he feels comfortable with. He’s very out of sync right now, and it was bad. You’ve got to take care of the football. Bill [Belichick] is going to preach that. ‘Guys, we need to take care of the football.’ Because once you start doing that, the Patriots aren’t designed to play from behind. They just can’t do it.”

The Patriots started the 2023 season with a 1-3 record, and were blown out 38-3 by the Cowboys last Sunday.