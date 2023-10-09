The New England Patriots have lost back-to-back games in blowout fashion. They have not scored a touchdown in their last 34 offensive possessions. Their quarterback appears to be in the midst of a major regression. At 1-4, they look like one of the worst teams in football.

And yet, they are seen as only 3-point underdogs by DraftKings Sportsbook heading into their Week 6 matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders — a line that can very much be explained with the Raiders having the home field advantage.

How comes? The team of head coach Josh McDaniels itself has also struggled to open the year. Owners of a 1-3 record heading into their Monday night game versus the Green Bay Packers, they have not won since the season opener and struggled on both sides of the ball.

The over/under for the Patriots’ game against the Raiders has been set at 42.5. Of course, Las Vegas’ Monday game against the Packers might lead to some changes as far as the odds are concerned.