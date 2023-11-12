Ahead of Sunday’s game in Frankfurt, Germany, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft expressed his disappointment with his team’s season so far. Nonetheless, it seems unlikely that this will lead to head coach Bill Belichick getting fired, at least mid-season.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Kraft is “not inclined to fire Bill Belichick midseason.”

Rapoport went on to explain why such a move would not make any sense for New England.

“First of all, it’s the greatest coach of all time,” he said on Sunday (as transcribed by NESN’s Zack Cox). “Sometimes, these guys are treated differently. The other part of this is just functionally, if Belichick is going to somehow, some way coach elsewhere next season, the Patriots have him under contract. They would at least want some sort of compensation to make this happen.

“But if you’re going to fire him, what does that actually do? Does it give you a jump on the process when you may have his successor already in the building with Jerod Mayo? A lot of reasons why it would not make sense to move on from Bill Belichick, at least during the season.”

Belichick’s Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.