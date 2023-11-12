It is no coincidence that Bill O’Brien’s nickname is “teapot” and he showed why in the third quarter of the New England Patriots’ game against the Indianapolis Colts.

After the Patriots drove down to the opponent’s 17-yard line following a Myles Bryant interception, Mac Jones narrowly avoided pressure on a 3rd-and-3 but attempted to nonchalantly toss the ball to running back Rhamondre Stevenson. The ball ended up falling incomplete, but it came close to Jones’ 10th interception in as many weeks of play.

The Patriots eventually settled for a Chad Ryland field goal attempt, but the rookie pushed the kick wide to the right to keep the score at 7-3 in the Colts’ favor.

After Jones and the rest of the offense had returned to the sideline, O’Brien let his young quarterback have it.