Former Patriots players react to 10-6 loss to Colts

“That was bad,” former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman noted on Twitter following his ex-club’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The defeat was the Patriots’ eighth in 10 games this season, and it might have been a breaking point in the team’s post-Tom Brady era.

Despite the game being close in the fourth quarter, the Patriots decided to bench starting quarterback Mac Jones following a back-breaking interception in the red zone. The next snap was taken by backup Bailey Zappe, who has now replaced Jones in-game three times this season.

Zappe threw an ugly interception of his own to end the game, prompting more reaction from former Patriots players — including running back James White.

Wide receiver Deion Branch also shared his opinion on the loss, and the state of the Patriots, on social media:

SPEECHLESS. JUST NOT OUR STYLE OF FOOTBALL. — Deion Branch #83 #84 (@deionbranch84) November 12, 2023

Ex-Patriots linebacker and team Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi, appearing on ESPN as an analyst, also shared his thoughts on the state of the team and its head coach.

"We are not the Las Vegas Raiders, and that is not Josh McDaniels right there. ... That discussion is asinine."@TedyBruschi doesn't want to hear any talk of Bill Belichick being fired midseason pic.twitter.com/RTXWS5Crts — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 12, 2023

The Patriots have their bye in Week 11.