 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FINAL SCORE Patriots 6 : 10 Colts

Filed under:

Former Patriots players react to 10-6 loss to Colts

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

“That was bad,” former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman noted on Twitter following his ex-club’s 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. The defeat was the Patriots’ eighth in 10 games this season, and it might have been a breaking point in the team’s post-Tom Brady era.

Despite the game being close in the fourth quarter, the Patriots decided to bench starting quarterback Mac Jones following a back-breaking interception in the red zone. The next snap was taken by backup Bailey Zappe, who has now replaced Jones in-game three times this season.

Zappe threw an ugly interception of his own to end the game, prompting more reaction from former Patriots players — including running back James White.

Wide receiver Deion Branch also shared his opinion on the loss, and the state of the Patriots, on social media:

Ex-Patriots linebacker and team Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi, appearing on ESPN as an analyst, also shared his thoughts on the state of the team and its head coach.

The Patriots have their bye in Week 11.

In This Stream

Patriots vs. Colts: News, analysis, injuries, previews, final score, and more

View all 36 stories

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...