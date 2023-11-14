Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after loss to Broncos

Following a 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday night, the Buffalo Bills have made a big change on the offensive side of the ball.

As was announced Tuesday, offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey has been fired. Quarterbacks coach Joe Brady will take over as interim OC.

Dorsey joined the Bills in 2019, and after serving as quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022. Replacing Brian Daboll, who left to become head coach for the New York Giants, Dorsey oversaw one of the most productive offenses in football: Buffalo ranked second in scoring in his first year, and eighth through 10 games in 2022.

The Bills are also ranked third in expected points added per play (0.117) and first in offensive success rate (51.5%). However, they are currently tied for 29th in the NFL with 18 giveaways as well.

With Buffalo at 5-5 and currently outside the playoff picture in a competitive AFC, head coach Sean McDermott felt the need to make a change. Somewhat surprisingly considering the statistics, that change is pulling the plug on Dorsey’s stint as coordinator.

“We’ve got to find that confidence,” McDermott said on Tuesday. “We’ve got to find that energy. We’ve got to find that consistent level of production.”