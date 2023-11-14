THANK YOU PATS NATION AND PATS ORGANIZATION I APPRECIATED EVERYTHING ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE I HAD WITH THE PATS. ITS LOVE FORVER ❤️ .. NEW CHAPTER ‍☠️.. BLESSED TO BE A RAIDER ☠️

One day after getting waived by the New England Patriots, and after he was claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, cornerback Jack Jones took to social media to publish a farewell message to the team:

Jones was a fourth-round selection by the Patriots in the 2022 NFL Draft, and showed some talent early on in his career. However, repeated off-field issues led to him finding himself on the outs lately. After playing just 10 snaps in New England’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Germany on Sunday, the club decided that it has seen enough.

As a consequence, the 25-year-old has left the Patriots with 18 total in-game appearances and two interceptions on his résumé. He is now reuniting with his former high school coach, Antonio Pierce, in Las Vegas.