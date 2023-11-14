The Las Vegas Raiders were not the only team to put in a waiver claim on former New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones following his release.

According to a report by ESPN’s Field Yates, the Minnesota Vikings also tried to bring the 25-year-old aboard. However, their inferior position on the waiver priority order led to them falling short: whereas the 5-5 Raiders sit in the 16th spot, the 6-4 Vikings are the 21st-ranked team.

Jones was waived by the Patriots on Monday after seeing his role reduced the previous two weeks. The sophomore cornerback, who had seen action in 18 games since arriving as a fourth-round draft selection, had recently missed curfew at the team hotel leading to a smaller workload in back-to-back games.

For Jones, this was just the latest off-field infraction. He also was suspended by the team as a rookie, and faced since-dropped gun charges during the offseason. Now, the team of head coach Bill Belichick has seen enough.

The Patriots used the roster spot created by releasing Jones to claim running back JaMycal Hasty off waivers from the Jacksonville Jaguars.