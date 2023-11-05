Inside scoopage of what went on behind the scenes that led the @raiders to fire head coach John McDaniels then.move onto Antonio Pierce as their new coach. #raiders @nflonfox pic.twitter.com/aLcymL3Gcy

Before Josh McDaniels was ousted as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, he apparently held a meeting that allowed players to air their grievances with him. Linebackers coach Antonio Pierce was also part of that session, speaking on behalf of McDaniels and the coaching staff.

What he said apparently did not go over well with his now-former boss. Pierce referenced the 2007 New York Giants who he was a part of — the very team that ended the New England Patriots’ quest for a perfect season in Super Bowl XLII. McDaniels, of course, was the offensive coordinator for that team.

16 years later, it looks like he is still not over that loss.

“Josh McDaniels then goes over to him and says, ‘Don’t ever talk about the Patriots like that,’” FOX Sport’s Jay Glazer reported on Sunday. “And then you really saw how divided the building got. That got up to Mark Davis, and I think Davis looked at it and [went], ‘OK, I’m gonna choose the guy who believes we can win every single week.’”

McDaniels as well as general manager Dave Ziegler and offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi were all fired from the Raiders on Wednesday.