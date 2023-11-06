Referees explain dubious roughing the passer call in Patriots’ loss to Commanders

Officiating once again came into the spotlight during the New England Patriots’ Week 9 loss to the Washington Commanders. The issue was a roughing the passer flag against Washington edge K.J. Henry following a sack of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

The play in question happened in the early third quarter, with Henry getting a shot at the QB around the offense’s left edge. While the sack seemingly resulted in a 9-yard loss on 3rd-and-10 — and it appeared Jones might have fumbled the ball as well — the flag nullified it and instead gave New England a fresh set of downs. Four plays later, Chad Ryland kicked a 43-yard field goal to put the Patriots ahead 17-10.

After the game, which ended 20-17 in the Commanders’ favor, Pro Football Writers of America pool reporter Nicki Jhabvala spoke with referee Adrian Hill about the dubious call.

“I was the calling official and the call was roughing the passer due to full body weight,” Hill explained. “The ruling on the field was that the defender came down with forceable contact, chest-to-chest. He didn’t perform one of those acts to remove most of that body weight — a gator roll or a clear to the side when he was coming in. He came down directly with that force on the player, so the category was full body weight.”

The play in question looked as follows:

K.J. Henry was flagged for roughing the passer on this play. We break down the call in our liveblog https://t.co/65f9XBUKEOpic.twitter.com/ceVj3vma7u —  Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) November 5, 2023

“There are two common techniques,” Hill added. “One we call the ‘gator roll’ where if he takes that player and rolls to the side so they both land on their side, that 90-degree rotation as he comes around. Or he comes down and breaks the fall first with hands and knees almost like in a crab-like fashion on top of the quarterback.”

Officiating expert Ben Austro of Football Zebras did not see much to warrant a flag on the sack:

There doesn’t appear to have a body-weight aspect to this (or minimal at that) reviewing the replay, but Hill doesn’t have the benefit of replay. The Competition Committee understands that there will be an “overcalling” of roughing the passer, but they are okay with this. Owners are more concerned with protecting their investment in their quarterback and are willing to sacrifice a few miscalls.

The penalty was one of eight accepted called by Hill’s crew on Sunday. Both the Patriots and Commanders were flagged four times for a loss of 30 yards.