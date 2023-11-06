NFL mock draft: Patriots address one of their biggest needs in 2024

Currently the owners of the fifth overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, the New England Patriots will likely have several ways they could go in the first round next April. They might go after a quarterback to replace a struggling Mac Jones, or bring in some wide receiver help to boost an underwhelming receiving corps.

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema has different plans, though: he has the team picking an offensive tackle in his latest mock draft.

5. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: OT JOE ALT, NOTRE DAME Record: 2-7 Player ADP (via MDS): 6.9 Player Big Board Rank: 7 The Patriots could target a quarterback here, but unless they are in a position to pick Caleb Williams or Drake Maye, it seems more likely they go the route of a veteran quarterback and build out the offensive line and receiver room during the draft. New England invests in the trenches here with Alt, a massive 6-foot-8 offensive tackle prospect who boasts an elite overall grade in 2023.

When the Patriots are on the board in this simulation, two passers are already off: Caleb Williams and Drake Maye go one-two to the New York Giants and Chicago Bears, respectively. Bo Nix, Michael Penix Jr. and J.J. McCarthy eventually join them, but none of them land in New England.

Instead, the Patriots make Notre Dame’s Joe Alt the second tackle to be selected — thus addressing one of their biggest needs on the offensive side of the ball. While the pick lacks the sexiness of a QB or WR selection, it does make sense from that perspective.