Patriots head to Germany as 1-point underdogs against Colts

Fresh off their seventh loss of the season — a 20-17 defeat at the hands of Washington — the New England Patriots will head to Germany to play their first international game since 2017. They will take on an Indianapolis Colts team that is entering Week 10 at 4-5 despite having lost starting quarterback Anthony Richardson for the year.

And if the oddsmakers are to be believed, the Colts will improve to .500 on Sunday. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Indianapolis is seen as a 1-point favorite. The over/under has been set at 43.5.

The Patriots being listed as underdogs should not come as a surprise. Flying to Germany as the owners of a 2-7 record, they are among the worst teams in football right now and have not proven themselves capable of playing consistently successful in either phase of the game.

Kickoff in the city of Frankfurt is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. Despite being played abroad, the contest counts as a Patriots home game.