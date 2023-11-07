The New England Patriots will not face New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones in Week 12. As was confirmed by head coach Brian Daboll on Monday, Jones suffered a torn ACL the previous day and will miss the remainder of the season.

Jones, 26, was injured on the first play of the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The former first-round draft pick was replaced by Tommy DeVito, who went on to complete 15 of 20 pass attempts for 175 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in the 30-6 loss.

With Jones headed to injured reserve — where he will join his original No. 2, Tyrod Taylor — the expectation is that DeVito will also start the game against New England on Nov. 26.

As a consequence, the Patriots will face backup quarterbacks in two straight games. They will go up against the Indianapolis Colts’ Gardner Minshew in Week 10, followed by their bye week and a meeting with the DeVito-led Giants.

Nine weeks into the season, the Patriots and Giants both stand at 2-7 are competitors for the top spots in the 2024 NFL Draft.