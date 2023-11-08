"It's too hard to say" Devin McCourty isn't sure that Bill Belichick will be coaching the Patriots after this season! pic.twitter.com/ADRHYuSkFv

In light of the New England Patriots’ 2-7 start there has been growing speculation about Bill Belichick’s future with the team. One of his former players, long-time Patriots safety Devin McCourty, thinks that Belichick can still be a successful coach.

Whether he will be in New England appears to be a different question right now, though. McCourty still leans yes, as he told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, but he admits that “it’s too hard to say.”

“I think yes,” he said. “But I think, overall, to say yes or no right now when they still have the rest of the season to play, I think that’s just hard to just definitely say he’s definitely gonna be the coach when all we do every day is read all of these rumors and reports that continue to come out week by week.

“So, who knows? But I do think, if he decides to still coach, he still can coach a team and be coaching a winning football team.”

McCourty won three Super Bowl rings under Belichick.