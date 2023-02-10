Matthew Judon was the only member of the New England Patriots to be named to the Pro Bowl this year, and also the only one to get any votes as part of the NFL Honors ceremony. The veteran linebacker received two third-place votes for Defensive Player of the Year, good enough for ninth best.

The Patriots’ most disruptive front-line defender, Judon ended the season with 15.5 sacks and 42 total quarterback disruptions. He also forced a pair of fumbles and had one recovery.

While he was on a DPoY pace early on in the season, he was unable to keep up and eventually saw others surpass him. The trophy eventually was presented to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Nick Bosa, who beat out the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons and the Kansas City Chiefs’ Chris Jones.

All three received significantly more love from the voters. With points distributed on a 5-3-1 scale among first-, second- and third-place votes, Bosa earned 237 compared to Parson’s 101 and Jones’ 56. Judon, meanwhile, had 2 points.