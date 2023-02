From one Aliquippa, PA Hall of Famer to another, it's the moment that @Revis24 got the news from @OfficialTyLaw that he was part of our Class of 2023. Hall of Fame Knocks: Welcome to Canton ➡️ Saturday at 8:00 PM (EST) on @nflnetwork . pic.twitter.com/lA74TpFtbD

Darrelle Revis was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this year, and the person to break the news to him was another former New England Patriots cornerback: Ty Law, who earned the honor in 2019, informed Revis about him soon entering the NFL’s hallowed halls — and cameras were there to capture the moment.