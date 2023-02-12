Report: Raiders expected to release quarterback Derek Carr instead of trading him

The first major quarterback domino of the NFL’s 2023 offseason is expected to fall soon. According to a report by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Las Vegas Raiders are expected to release long-time starter Derek Carr.

The team had attempted to trade him, but Carr will apparently not waive his no-trade clause. As a consequence, the Raiders will cut the 31-year-old and make him a free agent.

Carr originally joined the organization as a second-round draft pick in 2014. Over the next nine seasons, he 143 regular season and playoff games for the team and was voted to four Pro Bowls. However, he fell out of favor with the team in the first season under head coach Josh McDaniels.

Carr was benched late during the Raiders’ 6-11 season, with former New England Patriots QB Jarrett Stidham taking over as the team’s starter down the stretch. Carr was believed to be a trade candidate, with the New Orleans Saints a potential landing spot.

However, the two teams were unable to make a move; Carr’s contract structure, which will guarantee him $40.4 million as of 4 p.m. ET next Tuesday, was an issue, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

As a result, Carr will be released soon.