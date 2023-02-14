With Super Bowl LVII in the books, the entire NFL is now on to 2023. Of course, not every team is in the same position: some have a much better foundation to build on than others.

Where do the New England Patriots stand? According to a new analysis by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, hey are in he “time to reassess the state of the franchise” category together with the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans.

New England Patriots (8-9) Average age of roster: 27.2 Salary-cap space: $33,958,947 Total 2023 draft picks: 11 What’s next: The hiring of Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator helps the Patriots get back to their roots with quarterback Mac Jones, who had success as a rookie but struggled at times without a true offensive coordinator. He finished No. 28 in QBR (36.1) and threw 14 touchdown passes to 11 interceptions. Elsewhere, guard Michael Onwenu is a good young lineman who is a year from free agency, and the Patriots could try to keep him. And the secondary needs an update or two. Safety Devin McCourty is 35 years old and corner Jonathan Jones is a free agent.

The Patriots find themselves in different categories than their closest rivals. The Buffalo Bills are seen as “major contenders,” while the Miami Dolphins are “headed on the right track.” The New York Jets, on the other hand, are “stuck in QB purgatory.”