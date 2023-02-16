Julian Edelman no fan of controversial Super Bowl penalty: ‘You can’t call it’

Even though Philadelphia Eagles defensive back James Bradberry admitted to grabbing the jersey of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster late in Super Bowl LVII — a pivotal penalty at that point in the game — not everyone agrees a call should have been made. Among those is Julian Edelman.

The former New England Patriots wide receiver, himself a one-time Super Bowl MVP, spoke about the play during the latest episode of CBS’ Inside the NFL.

“You can’t call it, because earlier in the game, Bradberry got away with a tug,” he said. “Usually, the refs call it consistent throughout the game. If they’re going to let you play, you do business as business is being done.

“Is it a hold? Yes. But in that moment, you can’t call it.”

The play in question took place with the game tied at 35 and Kansas City facing a 3rd-and-8 at the Philadelphia 15-yard line. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes fired incomplete toward Smith-Schuster, which would have set up a field goal with 1:48 left to play. Instead, however, the Chiefs were able to run the clock down to 11 seconds before making the decisive kick in their 38-35 victory.