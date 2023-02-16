The Patriots’ biggest draft mistake of the last 5 years, according to Pro Football Focus

Every NFL team has some draft picks it would like to re-do with the power of hindsight, and a recent analysis by Pro Football Focus takes a look at just those: every club’s biggest draft mistake of the past five seasons, to be exact.

For the New England Patriots, the choice should not come as too big a surprise:

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS Receiver woes Over the past five years, the Patriots have used four Day 1 or Day 2 picks on either receivers or tight ends. They’ve combined for a total of 84 catches for 900 yards and seven scores in their careers with New England.

The Patriots’ draft picks in question are wide receivers N’Keal Harry (first round, 2019) and Tyquan Thornton (second round, 2022) as well as tight ends Devin Asiasi (third round, 2020) and Dalton Keene (third round, 2020). Only Thornton was with the team by the 2022 regular season, while all others eventually flamed out.

New England’s inability to find receiving contributors through the draft, be it at receiver or tight end, has forced the team to make some significant free agency or trade investments at both positions recently.