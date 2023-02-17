Shawn Jefferson, who unsuccessfully interviewed for the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator position earlier this offseason, is on the move. According to a report by CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Jefferson will not be back with the Arizona Cardinals under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

A former NFL wide receiver, who spent four of his 13 total seasons in New England, Jefferson joined the Cardinals in 2021. Initially serving as wide receivers coach, he added associate head coach to his title for the 2022 campaign.

However, with his boss, Kliff Kingsbury, getting fired after the team’s 4-13 season, his future appeared to be uncertain as well. Now, the 53-year-old has some clarity: he will not be back in Arizona.

This, in turn, frees him up to join a new team. Whether or not the Patriots will be interested in bringing him in after their interview earlier this offseason is not known at this time. However, Jefferson’s experience both as a player and coach certainly can be an asset to whichever team ultimately picks him up.