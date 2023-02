The NFL Scouting Combine 2023 is set to take place between Feb. 28 and Mar. 6, and a total of 319 players have been invited to the event. While not all of them will go through every drill in the book, most of them will be able and willing to showcase their skills at Indianapolis’ Lucas Oil Stadium — both on and off the field.

The following full list of invitees will therefore also include a few names that will eventually end up with the New England Patriots in the NFL Draft in late April.

From a New England perspective, there are two ways to look at this list: by looking at the Patriots’ positions of need such as offensive tackle, cornerback and wide receiver, and by trying to find prospects from local schools. On close inspection, we can find only one of them in wideout Zay Flowers of Boston College.

He, and the rest of the invitees, will get an opportunity to show NFL teams what they can do in one of the biggest job interviews in the world.