The New England Patriots offense needs a shot in the arm in 2023, and one way to get it is by selecting a top-tier wide receiver prospect early in the NFL Draft — a scenario ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. thinks is possible.

His latest mock draft, released on Tuesday, has New England pick Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba at No. 14 overall.

14. New England Patriots Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State The Patriots have a new offensive coordinator in Bill O’Brien and could look completely different on that side of the ball in 2023. That’s a good thing, because quarterback Mac Jones regressed last season. He’d benefit greatly from Smith-Njigba, a true No. 1 wideout who knows how to get open. Smith-Njigba is coming off a season in which a nagging hamstring injury limited him to five catches total, but he led Ohio State in catches (95) and yards (1,606) in 2021. Assuming his medicals check out and his hamstring won’t be an issue, he’ll be my top-ranked wideout in this class. There’s no consensus within the league on this receiver class at the top. If Bill Belichick & Co. go a different direction, cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (Penn State) could be the pick, particularly if free agent corner Jonathan Jones departs. I also wouldn’t be surprised if the Pats targeted an offensive tackle.

Smith-Njigba is one of the better receiver prospects available this year and as such a potential target for New England. While he may not be the most explosive athlete, the 6-foot-0, 198-pounder has all the makings of a future WR1: he is an advanced route-runner and has the hands to make contested catches at the next level.

If the Patriots decide to go receiver in Round 1, Smith-Njigba is definitely a name to watch.