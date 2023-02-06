Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos NFL Pro Bowl Watch: Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic’d up at the Pro Bowl By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Feb 6, 2023, 11:26am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon was mic’d up at the Pro Bowl Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email The New England Patriots’ lone representative at this year’s Pro Bowl wore a microphone during one of the practice sessions: linebacker Matthew Judon was mic’d up, and his usual outspoken self. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
Loading comments...