Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who announced his retirement from professional football last week, will take a year off before starting his next career.

As he announced during an appearance on The Herd, he will officially join FOX Sports for the 2024 season. Until then, he is planning to take some time to learn the craft and “be great at what I do.”

Tom Brady tells Colin Cowherd he'll start his Fox career in the fall of 2024 pic.twitter.com/aUriJnAKTD — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2023

Brady taking an analyst position with the network was originally announced last year by FOX Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch. The contract he signed is worth a reported $375 million over 10 years.

Brady, 45, started his career with the Patriots and over the next two decades won six Super Bowls while establishing himself as the best quarterback of all time. He left the organization in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, promptly winning yet another championship.

The future Hall of Famer announced a short-lived retirement last offseason, before stepping away “for good” on Feb. 1 this year.