Dolphins acquire star cornerback Jalen Ramsey in trade with Rams

Miami has made another big trade.

By Bernd Buchmasser
Los Angeles Rams v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

One offseason after acquiring one of the NFL’s best wide receivers via trade, Tyreek Hill, the Miami Dolphins have picked up one of the top cornerbacks in the league: the team has brought in Jalen Ramsey from the Los Angeles Rams.

Miami is sending a third-round pick in the 2023 draft — No. 77 overall — as well as tight end Hunter Long to L.A. for the Pro Bowl defensive back.

From a Dolphins perspective, they are adding another blue-chip player to their roster while having quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a manageable rookie contract. Ramsey will carry salary cap hits of $17 million, $18.5 million and $19.5 million over the next three years; the first two of those are fully guaranteed.

The Rams, meanwhile, have now parted ways with another veteran to clean their rough-looking books. Ramsey joins a group of players that also includes linebackers Bobby Wagner and Leonard Floyd, as well as — potentially — wide receiver Allen Robinson.

