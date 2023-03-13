Jimmy Garoppolo has found a new home. The free agent quarterback, who spent the last six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, is joining the Las Vegas Raiders as first reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

Garoppolo is reportedly receiving a three-year, $67.5 million deal with his new club.

The move does not just signal his departure from the 49ers, who are now seemingly ready to hand over the keys to their offense to former first-round draft pick Trey Lance. It also means that Garoppolo will reunite with his first ever NFL offensive coordinator: Josh McDaniels.

The Raiders’ current head coach coordinated the New England Patriots offense back in 2014, when Garoppolo was selected by the team in he second round of the draft. With McDaniels coaching him, the young QB developed into one of the hottest commodities on the market — finally getting traded from New England to San Francisco in 2017.

Six years later, he and McDaniels are reunited again.