Former New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty, who announced his retirement from pro football last week, is gracing billboards all over Eastern Massachusetts today.

The 35-year-old bought 37 of them to express his admiration for Patriots fans and the 13 seasons he spent playing for them. He shared a photo of himself in front of one of them on social media on Tuesday, with the text on the billboard reading as follows:

THANK YOU NE! You helped a young kind become

a man, father, husband and a 3X CHAMP!

McCourty spent 13 seasons with the Patriots and helped them win three Super Bowls. He appeared in a combined 229 regular season and playoff games, and was voted a team captain in 12 straight seasons.

He also was the heart and soul of the Patriots’ secondary for more than a decade, as well as one of the league’s best and most consistent safeties.