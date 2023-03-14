Ex-Patriots guard Shaq Mason traded again, sent from Buccaneers to Texans

One year after the New England Patriots first traded him, veteran guard Shaq Mason is on the move again. The 29-year-old is being sent from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the Houston Texans, as first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The Buccaneers are sending a seventh-round draft pick to Houston alongside Mason in order to acquire a sixth-round selection.

Mason originally entered the NFL in 2015. The Georgia Tech product was drafted by the Patriots in the fourth round, already earning regular playing time as a rookie. By 2016, he was New England’s starting right guard and developed into one of the best players his position has to offer.

After seven seasons, 116 games and two Super Bowl wins, however, the Patriots decided to send him to Tampa Bay. New England received a fifth-round selection in the 2022 draft in return, and eventually gave his starting spot to third-year man Michael Onwenu.

Mason ended up starting all 18 games for the Buccaneers in 2022. Now, he is headed to Houston to reunite with former New England director of player personnel and current Texans general manager Nick Caserio.