Even though no trade has been made just yet, Aaron Rodgers being the quarterback of the New York Jets in 2023 is all but certain. The future Hall of Famer, who spent the first 17 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers, confirmed on Wednesday that his intention would be to continue his career in New York.

“Since Friday, I made it clear my intention was to play and my intention was to play for the New York Jets,” the 39-year-old said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

"Since Friday my intention was to play for the New York Jets.. it's the compensation that's holding things up" ~ @AaronRodgers12#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/p7i0QBo2qQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2023

Rodgers’ appearance on the Pat McAfee Show was a whirlwind, starting with him saying that he has no plans to announce any decision before 10 minutes later claiming his intentions to continue his career in New York. He later went on to express his desire to leave Green Bay, and criticized the media for making a spectacle of this current affair.

He also pointed out that his trade to the Jets has not yet happened because of the two teams being unable to reach common ground on compensation.

As for the New England Patriots, they will twice play the Rodgers-led Jets in 2023.