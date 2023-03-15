Patriots have worst odds to win AFC East in 2023-24

The New England Patriots will have their work cut out for them within the AFC East in the 2023-24 NFL season.

Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers announced his desire to play for the New York Jets next season. While a trade between the Jets and the Green Bay Packers has not been finalized, it looks extremely likely the four-time NFL MVP will be in New England’s division next season.

With the news, the Jets’ odds to win the division - which has been on the rise lately due to the Rodgers’ speculation - rose to +200 on the DraftKings Sportsbook. New York now has the second best odds to win the division trailing only the Buffalo Bills, who have won the AFC East the last three seasons.

Updated AFC East odds, via @DraftKings:



Bills +135

Jets +200

Dolphins +360

Patriots +800 — Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) March 15, 2023

The Patriots, on the other hand, have the worst odds to win the division at +800 after their quiet start to free agency. That is more than double the next closest as the Dolphins currently reside at +360 to win the AFC East.

New England has not finished last in the AFC East since 1998.