 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Lost: WR Jakobi Meyers // Re-signed: S Jabrill Peppers, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Carl Davis // Tendered: OT Yodny Cajuste, CB Myles Bryant // Traded: TE Jonnu Smith

Filed under:

NFL free agency 2023: Pro Football Focus gives Patriots an A for signing JuJu Smih-Schuster

New England picked up the veteran wideout on Wednesday.

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The New England Patriots made a splash on Wednesday, signing free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year contract. The deal is a big one, and one that received a positive response.

Look no further than the folks over at Pro Football Focus, who graded the move an A:

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER SIGNS WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

2022 PFF Grade: 70.1 (43rd/113 WR) 2022 PFF WAR: 0.22 (35th WR)

Fit/need grade: A

Value grade: A-

Contract: Three years, $33 million ($11 million per year)

PFF projected contract: Three years, $36 million ($12 million per year), $24.5 million guaranteed

Putting together his best season since 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster was able to turn a season with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs into a multi-year deal with the Patriots.

Smith-Schuster finally gets the multi-year deal he’s been seeking, and it’s interestingly for the exact same overall value as the departing Jakobi Meyers. When healthy, Smith-Schuster has had higher highs, and he played nearly 60% of snaps out wide in 2022, which could have factored into this decision given that Meyers has historically been more confined to the slot.

Information about Smith-Schuster’s contract value is still limited at this point in time, but it appears that the three-year, $33 million contract is the maximum value including incentives. Accordingly, the pact might actually be more team-friendly — something that needs to be factored into the grading discussion.

Then again, it already gets an A from PFF anyway. How would you grade the signing, though?

Poll

How would you grade the Patriots signing WR JuJu Smith-Schuster?

view results
  • 33%
    A
    (640 votes)
  • 50%
    B
    (956 votes)
  • 11%
    C
    (216 votes)
  • 2%
    D
    (47 votes)
  • 1%
    F
    (31 votes)
1890 votes total Vote Now

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...