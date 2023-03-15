The New England Patriots made a splash on Wednesday, signing free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a three-year contract. The deal is a big one, and one that received a positive response.

Look no further than the folks over at Pro Football Focus, who graded the move an A:

JUJU SMITH-SCHUSTER SIGNS WITH NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 2022 PFF Grade: 70.1 (43rd/113 WR) 2022 PFF WAR: 0.22 (35th WR) Fit/need grade: A Value grade: A- Contract: Three years, $33 million ($11 million per year) PFF projected contract: Three years, $36 million ($12 million per year), $24.5 million guaranteed Putting together his best season since 2018 with the Pittsburgh Steelers, JuJu Smith-Schuster was able to turn a season with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs into a multi-year deal with the Patriots. Smith-Schuster finally gets the multi-year deal he’s been seeking, and it’s interestingly for the exact same overall value as the departing Jakobi Meyers. When healthy, Smith-Schuster has had higher highs, and he played nearly 60% of snaps out wide in 2022, which could have factored into this decision given that Meyers has historically been more confined to the slot.

Information about Smith-Schuster’s contract value is still limited at this point in time, but it appears that the three-year, $33 million contract is the maximum value including incentives. Accordingly, the pact might actually be more team-friendly — something that needs to be factored into the grading discussion.

Then again, it already gets an A from PFF anyway. How would you grade the signing, though?