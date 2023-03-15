Filed under: Two-Minute Drill NFL Free Agency Patriots Free Agency Tweet: James Robinson reacts to joining the Patriots in free agency By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Mar 15, 2023, 10:25pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tweet: James Robinson reacts to joining the Patriots in free agency Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Lets get it! Time to go to work!!#Patriots — James Robinson (@Robinson_jamess) March 16, 2023 Shortly after news broke about the move, recently-signed New England Patriots running back James Robinson took to Twitter to share a message to the world. The gist of it: time to get to work. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
