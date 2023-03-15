 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: RB James Robinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Lost: WR Jakobi Meyers // Re-signed: S Jabrill Peppers, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Carl Davis // Tendered: OT Yodny Cajuste, CB Myles Bryant // Traded: TE Jonnu Smith

Tweet: James Robinson reacts to joining the Patriots in free agency

By Bernd Buchmasser
Shortly after news broke about the move, recently-signed New England Patriots running back James Robinson took to Twitter to share a message to the world. The gist of it: time to get to work.

