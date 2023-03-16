 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: RB James Robinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Lost: WR Jakobi Meyers // Retained: LB Mack Wilson, S Jabrill Peppers, CB Jonathan Jones, DT Carl Davis, OT Yodny Cajuste, CB Myles Bryant // Traded: TE Jonnu Smith

Filed under:

Tweet: Mack Wilson reacts to re-signing with the Patriots in free agency

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

Mack Wilson will not be going anywhere, re-signing with the New England Patriots on a new one-year contract. Shortly after the deal was first announced, the 25-year-old took to social media to share his emotions.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...