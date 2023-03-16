Filed under: Two-Minute Drill NFL Free Agency Patriots Free Agency Tweet: Mack Wilson reacts to re-signing with the Patriots in free agency By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Mar 16, 2023, 2:22pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Tweet: Mack Wilson reacts to re-signing with the Patriots in free agency Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Got some shit to tap into. Let's get to it @Patriots ‼️❤️ #BTMOWTM #3o pic.twitter.com/8PAWHYt1o5— Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) March 16, 2023 Mack Wilson will not be going anywhere, re-signing with the New England Patriots on a new one-year contract. Shortly after the deal was first announced, the 25-year-old took to social media to share his emotions. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
