We have another Patriots linebacker trying to recruit star players to New England

Fresh off signing a new one-year contract that will keep him with the New England Patriots through the 2023 season, linebacker Mack Wilson has started to put the work in. That work had little to do with getting himself prepared for the year ahead, but rather with becoming the latest Patriots linebacker trying to recruit star players to New England.

Joining Matthew Judon, who has been serving as an unofficial offseason general manager for a few offseasons now, Wilson reached out to a pair of high-profile wide receivers on Thursday.

First was Arizona Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins:

What we doing @DeAndreHopkins ? — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) March 16, 2023

Wilson did not stop there. He later sent another tweet aimed at Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Aye lil bro @jerryjeudy you’ll look good in that @Patriots blue, red & white! — Mack Wilson Sr. (@MackWilSr) March 16, 2023

Hopkins and Jeudy are indeed both rumored to be on the trade block, with New England reportedly expressing interest in both. Trades, of course, have to be agreed upon by the teams with players not involved.

Still, Wilson is trying his best that, indeed, the Patriots would be a good landing spot for both of them.