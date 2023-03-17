Punter Jake Bailey’s visit with a New England Patriots rival has ended with a contract.

The Miami Dolphins announced the signing of the 25-year-old free agent on Friday, one week after he had been released from the AFC East club that drafted him in the fifth round back in 2019.

Bailey played in 58 games during his tenure in Foxborough. The Stanford product earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors as a sophomore, which triggered the league’s proven-performance escalator for the final year of his rookie deal. He proceeded to reach a four-year, $13.5 million contract extension last August before averaging career lows with 42.1 yards per punt and 35.3 net yards per punt through nine appearances.

Those marked his final appearances as a Patriot.

Placed on injured reserve midway through November due to a back issue, Bailey had his 21-day return window open in December yet was not activated. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound specialist then landed on the suspended list at the start of January and filed a grievance against New England.

In his absence, veteran Michael Palardy was signed from the practice squad for the remainder of the campaign and averaged 42.4 yards per punt with a net average of 37.1.