Brandin Cooks is on the move again.

The veteran wide receiver, who spent one of his nine seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots, has been traded for a fourth time: the Houston Texans sent him to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. In order to acquire the 29-year-old, the Cowboys traded a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft as well as a sixth-rounder in 2024 to Houston.

As a result of the trade, Cooks now is tied with Eric Dickerson as the all-time leader in getting traded.

A first-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints in 2014, he was traded to the Patriots during the 2017 offseason. Despite putting up some very good numbers — totaling 85 touches for 1,278 yards and 7 touchdowns in 19 regular season and playoff games — he spent just one year in Foxborough and was shopped again one year alter.

The Patriots, who had invested a first-round pick in 2017 to get him, earned a first-round pick in 2018 by moving him to the Los Angeles Rams. After two seasons, the club then sent him to Houston.

Now, he has been traded again, to the Cowboys. In soon-to-be on decade in the NFL, Cooks has therefore been sent to another club four times. In fact, he has never changed teams in a non-trade fashion.