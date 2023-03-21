The New England Patriots have never been afraid of zagging when everybody expects them to zig, but this would be a radical move even for them: the latest mock draft by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has them select a running back in the first round.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson is the top player at his position and a potential difference-maker, but the pick is still a curious one:

Pick 14

New England Patriots Bijan Robinson

Texas · RB · Junior The Patriots don’t think like every other franchise. I believe they could see Robinson as a valuable addition instead of a player at a non-premium position. He would team up with Rhamondre Stevenson to give New England one of the best backfields in the NFL.

The Patriots just lost Damien Harris in free agency, but they still appear to be in good shape at the position. Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris looked good in limited action as rookies last year; James Robinson was just added on a two-year deal; Ty Montgomery and J.J. Taylor are also on the roster right now.

Robinson might make an instant impact; his college tape sure is impressive. However, with but the Patriots having holes elsewhere — offensive tackle and cornerback, most prominently — it would be a surprise to see them bolster an already deep position group rather than address those areas of need.