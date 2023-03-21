 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
FREE AGENCY TRACKER Signed: LB Chris Board, TE Mike Gesicki, RB James Robinson, WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, OT Riley Reiff, OT Calvin Anderson // Departed: RB Damien Harris, CB Jalen Mills, WR Jakobi Meyers, TE Jonnu Smith // Retained: S Cody Davis, DT Daniel Ekuale, ...

Filed under:

Watch: Devin McCourty has one final message for Patriots fans

By Bernd Buchmasser
/ new

Devin McCourty was officially headed into retirement on Tuesday with a ceremony at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. He later also shared one final message to fans through the team’s social media.

More From Pats Pulpit

Loading comments...