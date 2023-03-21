Filed under: Two-Minute Drill Videos Watch: Devin McCourty has one final message for Patriots fans By Bernd Buchmasser@BerndBuchmasser Mar 21, 2023, 4:05pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Watch: Devin McCourty has one final message for Patriots fans Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email One last message from @devinmccourty to Pats Nation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3tF4IlEuw4— New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 21, 2023 Devin McCourty was officially headed into retirement on Tuesday with a ceremony at the New England Patriots Hall of Fame. He later also shared one final message to fans through the team’s social media. More From Pats Pulpit Loading comments...
